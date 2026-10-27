Belarus and Mongolia Sign More Than Dozen Contracts at Business Forum

The Belarusian-Mongolian business forum held in the capital served as a platform for strengthening the economies of both countries. More than a dozen contracts were signed, ranging from agricultural machinery and construction materials to food products. Incidentally, trade between the countries grew by 12% in the first six months. Belarusian exports to Mongolia increased by over 20%. This is far from the limit. The free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Mongolia, which entered into force this summer, is expected to open up new opportunities for cooperation. It provides for a reduction in customs duties.

Andrei Kuznetsov, Industry Minister of the Republic of Belarus:

"Contracts have been signed for the supply of 100 tractors from the Minsk Tractor Works and more than seven units from the Gomel agricultural machinery plant Gomselmash. An agreement for the supply of grain processing and storage equipment is also currently under discussion. The Amkodor plant has supplied our Pozhsnab equipment with approximately 65 units. We agreed with the Minister of Agriculture that we will fulfill some of the contracts in December and will sign new contracts for our plants as early as 2027."

Incidentally, the forum noted the prospects for expanding cooperation not only in trade but also in technology and investment.