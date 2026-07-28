Belarus has become the leading exporter of rapeseed oil to Israel, the head of the Belarusian diplomatic mission in the country announces.

In fact, the majority of Israeli food service establishments use Belarusian products. The diplomat stated that Belarus has surpassed Estonia and Germany. Overall, this year has been a record-breaking year for Belarus in terms of export volumes to Israel. The two sides expect to reach $170-180 million in goods alone. This is an unprecedented figure for Israel, the ambassador noted, as previous records stood at just over $100 million.

As for other Belarusian exports, construction-related products are noted. There is demand for timber. Our products are also popular. Work is underway to obtain kosher certificates—this will always be in demand in Israel, the diplomat added.