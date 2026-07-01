Belarus - China Trade Turnover Has Grown 150-fold over Past 30 Years

Over the past 30 years, Belarusian-Chinese trade has grown 150-fold. Minsk is a reliable partner for China, from establishing industrial cooperation and educational projects to supplying high-quality products.

Speaking about the cooperation between the two countries, orientalist Anastasiya Muravyova noted one fact: "Belarus is the first CIS country accredited to supply beef to China. This speaks to the high level of trust Chinese partners have in Belarus."

quote The Chinese market is complex. Supplying only high-quality goods is not enough. China needs to see its suppliers as reliable partners willing to build long-term relationships, a long-term partnership, and guarantee product quality. Anastasiya Muravyova

"In 2025, China became Belarus's second-largest trading partner, surpassed only by Russia. Trade turnover between the two countries amounted to almost $10 billion. If we rewind 30 years ago, when diplomatic relations were first established, this figure had grown almost 150-fold," she noted.