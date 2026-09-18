Belarus Expanding Exports of Milk Powder to Algeria

Belarus is expanding exports of milk powder to Algeria. This was announced during an official visit by a Belarusian delegation to Algeria, BelTA reports, citing the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food.

The Belarusian delegation is led by Natalya Kochanova, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic. The delegation also included heads of relevant ministries and leading domestic industrial enterprises; among the participants - Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Alexander Yakovchits. "Algeria is a strategically important country for us. As it imports milk powder, we managed to supply over 20,000 tons this year. The delegation included heads of dairy plants, and contracts were signed for the supply of skimmed and whole milk powder in 2027, totaling $18 million," he emphasized.

Certificates for the supply of fish feed to Algeria were signed, and major contracts were concluded with leading Belarusian dairy processing enterprises.

"The negotiations took place in an atmosphere of deep mutual respect, with both sides focused on achieving joint results. Readiness to further expand cooperation across all areas was confirmed," the press service noted.