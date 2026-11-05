Belarus' Gold and Foreign Exchange Reserves Amounted to $14.257 Billion as of November 1

Belarus's gold and foreign exchange reserves decreased by $376.5 million in October, reaching $14.257 billion as of November 1, 2026, the National Bank's press service reported.

"The reduction in gold and foreign exchange reserves is due to the decline in the price of gold on international markets," the National Bank explained.

Foreign currency assets and monetary gold account for the largest share of Belarus's international reserve assets. According to the National Bank, the volume of foreign currency in reserves as of November 1 amounted to $6.0808 billion, an increase of $89.1 million over October, while the volume of monetary gold amounted to $6.7766 billion, a decrease of $461 million.

According to monetary policy targets, Belarus's international reserve assets should reach at least $9.2 billion by the end of 2026.