Belarus Showcases Products at Saudi Food Show in Jeddah

Contributing to global food security: Belarus is showcasing products at the Saudi Food Show 2026, an international food and beverage exhibition in Jeddah.

Domestic producers have brought dairy products, confectionery, cheeses, rapeseed oil, and chips and snacks made from Belarusian potatoes to Saudi Arabia. In total, more than a thousand companies from 90 countries are participating in the event. For Belarus, this is an opportunity to showcase its products and find new international partners.