Belarus and Astrakhan region discuss new contracts

Regional cooperation is an engine and economic foundation of the allied relations. The business circles of this Russian region, headed by the governor discussed the issues at various levels, from meetings in the government to detailed study at production sites. For half a year, the trade turnover exceeded 20 million dollars (almost 60% growth). We are ready to go further, the partners are sure: it is now important for the two countries' businesses to create joint projects within the Union State that will be competitive in the world market. A detailed discussion on this topic will be held at the V Forum of the Regions of Belarus and Russia, which will be held in October in Mogilev.

Astrakhan farmers know the Belarusian machinery well. Last year, the region purchased 240 our tractor. Yes, there was a time when the southern fields of Russia were being processed by American cars, but the decision was made to return to the brand "Made in Belarus", the price is better, and the quality is not inferior, local farmers say.

Today, the government discussed the possibility of opening a trade and service center of MTZ in Astrakhan. Amkodor is ready to adjust the supply of road construction equipment.

Belarusian products became a unique brand in the Astrakhan market, 5 stores were opened. For local buyers, "natural quality" is not just an advertising slogan.

There is a network of shops of Belarusian footwear, Belarusian furniture, Belarusian cosmetics and Belarusian knitwear

Mutual understanding is found for all positions: from industry to humanitarian issues.