Belarus ready to increase supplies of equipment and foodstuffs to Tyumen Region

Belarus is ready to increase supplies of passenger, agricultural and municipal machinery to the Tyumen Region, as well as expand exports of food and light industry goods. The talks of specialized ministries, agencies and business circles held these days in Minsk have confirmed mutual interest. A large delegation from Siberia visited a number of Belarusian enterprises, Great Stone and the High Technology Park.

The parties intend to work out the creation of new joint productions in the future with access to the markets of third countries. The priority areas are machine building, agro-industrial complex, light industry, petrochemicals and energy.

Viktor Karankevich, Minister of Energy of Belarus:

The Tyumen Region is an important trade and economic partner of Belarus. The region holds leading positions among the subjects of the Russian Federation in terms of mutual trade with our country. Last year's trade turnover amounted to $3.3 billion. The figure is significant, but we are confident that the potential of our cooperation has not been fully unlocked yet, there is still work to be done.