Belarus and Egypt enhance cooperation

Belarusian cosmetics and children's toys will appear on the Egyptian market. These products received the green light at the end of last year, now Egypt is waiting for a trial batch of products, said our ambassador in Egypt. According to Sergei Terentyev, industrialists have arranged the fastest supplies to this African market. In general, the last year's turnover increased by a third and exceeded $142 million. The export of Belarusian goods to Egypt has risen by 40%.



The possibility of opening a direct flight, which will unite the capitals of Belarus and Egypt, is also planned. But before that, the visa issue should be regulated. Our citizens arriving in Cairo can't get a visa at the airport. It is expected that the barrier will be removed this year.



