PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Belarus and China preparing plan to develop cooperation until 2030

Belarus and China will prepare a plan to develop cooperation until 2030. The focus is on deepening technological and investment cooperation, regional cooperation and implementation of humanitarian initiatives.

The topmost bilateral project, the industrial park Great Stone, has already grown by 8 new residents this year. As a result, 127 companies are now registered, of which 44 are already producing finished products.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All