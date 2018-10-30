3.43 RUB
Belarus and Latvia mark positive nature and growing dynamics of cooperation
The potential is huge, this is the use of local infrastructure, and cooperation with Belarusian cement plants, as well as high-tech investment. A new and fast-paced rhythm in cooperation at the beginning of the year was set by a meeting of two prime ministers. Andrei Kobyakov and Maris Kuchinskis discussed transit and tourism, signed long-awaited aviation and economic cooperation agreements.
As a result, in the first six months of this year, almost 6 million tons of cargo has already been transported. And it is quite possible that Riga will become even closer to Minsk. And the volume of transportation of Belarusian goods will increase in the direction of the Latvian harbor.
2019 will be a landmark year for the Belarusian-Latvian relations. Against the background of economic ties, attention is growing towards the World Ice Hockey Championship, and this is a constant exchange of experience both in organizing mass sporting events and creating a visa-free environment.
