Belarus and Uzbekistan plan to create a joint production of confectionery products, as well as to increase the supplies of BelAZ trucks and MTZ tractors to the Uzbek regions. Today, this was discussed in the Council of the Republic. At a meeting with Mikhail Myasnikovich, chairman of the Senate of Uzbekistan Nigmatilla Yuldashev emphasized the importance of building the inter-parliamentary dialogue. This brings economic results: this year the volume of trade turnover between the countries has twice exceeded last year's figures.