Belarus and Voronezh regions sign mutually beneficial contracts
Promising areas of cooperation between Belarus and the Voronezh region, were discussed by the governor of this region Alexander Gusev and the ambassador of Belarus to Russia Vladimir Semashko. The parties have identified a number of mutually beneficial contracts. Our country plans to supply agricultural machinery to this Russian region and import cereals. In addition to the agrarian industry, active cooperation ties are established in the field of transport. Voronezh residents are interested in supplying Belarusian electric buses to upgrade the city’s passenger fleet. Belarusians were invited to participate in a tender for the construction of regional highways. Following the meeting, the parties signed a plan for the implementation of cooperation agreements in a number of areas, from trade to culture.
