Belarus begins to supply poultry meat to China
The first batch, over 200 tons, successfully passed through customs clearance and is already on store shelves. By the end of the year they plan to expand the range. By the way, now Belarus exports meat products to 17 countries. Statements were made at the export forum Belarusian Poultry held in Minsk today.
