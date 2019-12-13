3.40 RUB
Belarus starts supplying tractors and combines to Zimbabwe
This year Belarus starts supplying tractor machinery and combines to Zimbabwe under the program of mechanization of farms. This was reported to journalists by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Zimbabwe Igor Marshalov, BelTA informs.
According to the head of the diplomatic mission, the relations between Belarus and Zimbabwe are developing very dynamically. The parties are implementing the third phase of mechanization of farms. "This year we start to supply tractor equipment, combines," he said.
Igor Marshalov believes the potential for cooperation between the countries is very high. "In the 1980s, Zimbabwe was called the breadbasket of Africa. They really need a large number of tractors, combines. This year it is one of the two countries in Africa that has provided itself with wheat, so there is room for development. We will gladly provide assistance to Zimbabwe," he noted.
As it was reported, Belarus has supplied more than 1.8 thousand tractors and about 80 combine harvesters to farms in Zimbabwe as part of the mechanization program launched in 2020. This equipment helped ensure food security of the country. The third phase of the program envisages the delivery of agricultural machinery worth over $66 million - more than 3,700 tractors and 60 combine harvesters for local farmers.
