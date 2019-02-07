EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus plans to create its own rocket production

Belarus plans to manufacture rockets and launch production of small arms this year. Today Goskomvoenprom showed journalists 140 full-scale and mock-up samples of military and dual-use products. These are systems of fire destruction, small arms, mobile complexes and much more. Some samples are presented as new items, their display for the general public is expected at the Mileks-2019 exhibition in Minsk.

