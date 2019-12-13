PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus extends temporary rates of import customs duties for goods from unfriendly countries

On July 10, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree № 278, which provides for the extension of Decree № 16 of January 12, 2024 "On the temporary establishment of import customs duty rates" until June 30, 2025. The document also expands the list of goods, for which increased rates of import customs duties are set. BelTA reports.

The decree was adopted in order to protect the economic interests of the country and retaliate against certain foreign countries, committing hostile actions against Belarus.

