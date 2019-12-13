3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus extends temporary rates of import customs duties for goods from unfriendly countries
On July 10, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree № 278, which provides for the extension of Decree № 16 of January 12, 2024 "On the temporary establishment of import customs duty rates" until June 30, 2025. The document also expands the list of goods, for which increased rates of import customs duties are set. BelTA reports.
The decree was adopted in order to protect the economic interests of the country and retaliate against certain foreign countries, committing hostile actions against Belarus.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All