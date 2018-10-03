Belarus counting on growth of Japan’s investment activity and increase in trade turnover

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister Igor Lyashenko at a meeting with a delegation of the Japanese Trade Association. $ 81.5 million of mutual trade are numbers far from the potential of Minsk and Tokyo, and the volume of direct investment from Japan is called critically small. Foreign guests note the rapid pace of development of the IT sector in Belarus, but Japanese businesses have little information about the potential of the Belarusian economy. As noted by the government today, the focus will be on increasing export potential and expanding contacts with Japanese business.