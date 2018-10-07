Belarus - Switzerland. New points of mutual interest

Honorary Consulate of our country has recently started its work in Lausanne. New projects in trade, food production and high technology are planned.

This was also discussed during meetings with a delegation from Belarus headed by Senator, Head of the Parliamentary Friendship Group, Head of Trade Unions Mikhail Orda and Director of the High-Tech Park Vsevolod Yanchevsky. In addition to the classical economy, great interest is aroused by the use of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

The main leitmotif of meetings in Switzerland is a keen interest in our legislation on the digital economy, the Decree 8 and the High-Tech Park. The working conditions and the main results are impressive even for famous sharks of the IT industry who now look at Belarus as an equal partner.

At a meeting in Parliament, an educational program was conducted by director Vsevolod Yanchevsky on the activities of the High-Tech Park. He showed that Belarus is not a novice, but a full-fledged player in the world market. And the course on IT-country is maintained at the highest level.

Speaking about technologies of tomorrow, Belarus and Switzerland are building their own today. The turnover for the first half of the year is almost 77 million dollars. It is growth of more than 20 percent.

By the end of the year, the parties plan to hold a business cooperation council, as well as inter-MFA consultations in Switzerland.