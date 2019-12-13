Belarus becomes major exporter of meat to Russia in 2023

According to last year's results, Belarus has also become the main exporter of meat to Russia. During the year, almost 300 thousand tons of meat products were delivered, according to the data of Rosselkhoznadzor. This is about half of the total volume of meat exports to the Russian market. The main share, 65%, is meat and by-products of cattle, and about 30% is poultry products. Brazil ranks second in terms of export volumes (the country supplies just over a hundred thousand tons to Russia), followed by Paraguay with a significant lag