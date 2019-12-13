Belarus sets record for timber exports in October

The export of the Belarusian timber continues to grow. According to the results of October, Belarus has generally reached a historical maximum in the supply of sawn timber - about 90 thousand cubic meters, states the Ministry of Forestry. Alternative markets have been found. The exports are also going to Russia in the amount of about 10 thousand cubic meters. Our neighbor has faced the problem of lack of mechanization in logging. There's a lot of forest, but it's not easy to harvest it, said the minister. Therefore, Belarusian products are in demand in Russia today.