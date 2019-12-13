3.40 RUB
Belarus ranks among top five countries exporting dairy products
Realizing the maximum potential of our agro-industrial complex is the most important task set by the President. And it should be solved by joint efforts. Here is important thorough approach to the cause of all who provide food security of the country: working on the development of new varieties, working in the fields, responsible for the output in the shops of processing plants.
Agrarians have something to be proud of. We fully provide ourselves with food, we have enough for export. We sell to a hundred countries of the planet - almost 7.5 billion dollars. And this is in the face of falling world prices. You must agree, it says a lot! Belarus is in the top five dairy exporting countries and in the top 20 leading sellers of meat products.
