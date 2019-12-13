Belarus introduces VAT benefits for imports of unique equipment

Belarus has introduced VAT benefits for imports of technological equipment that has no analogues in the country. This will strengthen our production potential - this is how the Ministry of Economy commented on the presidential decree.

The document describes the algorithm for obtaining such an exemption. It requires a conclusion on the absence of production of analogues of such equipment in Belarus (it will be issued by the authorized body within the framework of the relevant administrative procedure), as well as the mandatory adoption of equipment for accounting in the organization and its use in the production and sale of products, works or services.