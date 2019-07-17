Belarus calls for broad dialogue in problems of economic integration and international security

Belarus advocates a broad dialogue over the problems of economic integration and international security through such platforms as the EEC, the CIS, the CSTO and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. This was discussed today at the Foreign Ministry at a meeting with Belarusian diplomats as part of a training seminar for ambassadors and consuls of our country.



The key topic is the need to increase the export of domestic goods and services abroad to Asian and European markets. The program of the seminar for diplomats includes business meetings with heads of ministries and departments, top managers of exporting enterprises, lectures and round tables.



