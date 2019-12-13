3.42 RUB
Belarus interested in resumption of equipment assembly plants in Venezuela
Belarus is interested in the resumption of the assembly of equipment in Venezuela as soon as possible. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister Piotr Parkhomchik during the plenary session of the Belarusian-Venezuelan joint commission on trade and economic cooperation, reports BelTA.
"Currently, one of the most important topics of bilateral cooperation is the resumption of work in Venezuela in the territory of tractors and trucks assembly plants. I am sure that Venezuelan agrarians, transport workers, public utilities and professionals in many other spheres of the Venezuelan economy are waiting for the products of these plants. I assure you that the Belarusian side is also interested in the speedy resumption of the assembly plants of MAZ-VEN and VenMinsk Tractores. However, the projects should be economically feasible and effective, beneficial for both sides," emphasized Petr Parkhomchik.
Also, according to him, it is very important to find an opportunity to resume the implementation of projects in the construction sector, taking into account the fact that the construction of affordable housing for Venezuelan citizens is one of the priorities of the social policy promoted by the country's leadership.
