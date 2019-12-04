Belarusbank starts working with Apple Pay

Belarusbank launched work with the Apple Pay service. Now Visa and Mastercard cardholders will be able to pay for purchases in stores, apps, websites using apple watches, smartphones or tablets, while maintaining all the bonuses that are provided by payment cards. More than 10000 customers of the country's largest bank have already connected to the service in the 1st day.



The service is based on security and privacy. When adding a payment card to an Apple device, its data is digitized and stored in the "Safe Element" chip. Cash transactions are made due to a unique one-time code that is generated by the bank for each individual payment.



