Belarusbank starts working with Apple Pay
Belarusbank launched work with the Apple Pay service. Now Visa and Mastercard cardholders will be able to pay for purchases in stores, apps, websites using apple watches, smartphones or tablets, while maintaining all the bonuses that are provided by payment cards. More than 10000 customers of the country's largest bank have already connected to the service in the 1st day.
The service is based on security and privacy. When adding a payment card to an Apple device, its data is digitized and stored in the "Safe Element" chip. Cash transactions are made due to a unique one-time code that is generated by the bank for each individual payment.
Russian Foreign Minister: Moscow open to contacts with Donald Trump's administration
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
