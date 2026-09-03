Belarus's Foreign Exchange Reserves Rose to $15.243 Billion in August

Belarus's gold and foreign exchange reserves increased by $1.048 billion in August, reaching $15.243 billion as of September 1, 2026, the National Bank's press service reported.

"The growth in gold and foreign exchange reserves is primarily due to rising gold prices on international financial markets," the press service noted.

Foreign currency assets and monetary gold account for the largest share of Belarus's international reserve assets. According to the National Bank, foreign currency reserves totaled $5.9176 billion as of September 1, an increase of $108.7 million over August, while monetary gold totaled $7.9135 billion, an increase of $929.8 million.

According to monetary policy targets, Belarus's international reserve assets should reach at least $9.2 billion by the end of 2026.