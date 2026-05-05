Belarus's Gold and Foreign Exchange Reserves Exceed $15.2 billion as of Beginning of May

Belarus's gold and foreign exchange reserves increased by almost $25 million over the past month, reaching $15.2 billion as of May 1. The National Bank has released the data.

Thus, after a month-long hiatus, the country's international reserves have returned to growth. This growth had been observed for 15 consecutive months. In March 2026 alone, a billion-dollar decline was recorded.

At that time, analysts cited the nearly 12% decline in gold prices on global markets as the main reason. In April, all the main components of the country's international reserves increased, albeit modestly. As a result, Belarus's international reserve assets are now more than 1.5 times higher than the target minimum of $9.2 billion set by the government for the current year.