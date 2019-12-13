3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BelAZ to supply 10 gas dump trucks to Kuzbass by the end of 2023
Ten BelAZ gas dump trucks will be delivered to the Kuzbass coal mine by the end of 2023. The coal company, which operates the first 90-ton dump truck on blue fuel, decided to replenish its technopark with a batch of such vehicles. Four trucks will be shipped to the customer in the near future, the remaining six will be delivered by the end of the year.
The dump truck was presented a year ago at an exhibition in Novokuznetsk and sold there. Its main advantage is that the gas engine is about 30% more economical and significantly more environmentally friendly than a standard diesel engine, the company noted.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All