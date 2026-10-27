BELGEE Plans to Sell 20,000 Electric and Hybrid Vehicles by the End 2026

BELGEE CJSC plans to sell 15,000 electric vehicles and 5,000 hybrids by 2026. These figures were announced by the company's CEO, Gennady Svidersky, on the sidelines of the Belarusian Energy and Environmental Forum, BelTA reports.

"We plan for this volume to grow slightly next year, within around 50%. Taking our entire model range, including internal combustion engines, we have limited production capacity, which is currently operating at 100% capacity," Gennady Svidersky explained.

The CEO noted that vehicle sales primarily depend on their quality, technical specifications, and the availability of financial programs. He added that the company is implementing investment projects to further localize production. Specifically, a stamping production facility is planned to open in 2027, with an investment of over $100 million.

"Overall, we plan to deliver about 65,000 vehicles to Russia this year and about the same number next year. The Belarusian market will receive approximately 60,000 vehicles, so it's a 50/50 split," Gennady Svidersky concluded.