Belarusian Commodity Exchange expands broker network in Russia

The Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange has accredited a third broker in Russia to increase exchange turnover and the number of trading participants from Russia. The new player cooperates with such major trading floors as the Moscow Exchange and the SPB Exchange. And we expect a significant increase in clients from Russia, as well as expanding the list of Belarusian products sold to the Russian market through trading. Last year, the top sales included butter, milk powder and cement. These items accounted for about 80% of export supplies. The Belarusian-made fodder additives also began to be sold to Russia.