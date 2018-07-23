PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian agrarians confidently approaching first million tons of grain

Despite the rains, the harvesting is proceeding and the agrarians are confidently approaching the first million tons of grain. 857 thousand tons of grain has been collected in the country. The leader is Brest Region. In the Grodno and Gomel regions engaged in active harvesting as well. But in other regions mass harvest has not yet begun.

