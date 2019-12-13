Belarusian exporters expand geography of supplies

Belarusian exporters are strengthening their positions not only in the Russian market. Foreign trade has noticeably diversified in 2023.

The deliveries to Asia grew 1.4 times, the Chinese market is actively adding here, food sales have tripled in three years. The exports to the Latin American market have more than doubled.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the African region, which is new for Belarus, is now being developed. The base countries, from which supplies will be launched, have already been determined, as well as specific goods.