Belarusian enterprises take part in Zimbabwe International Trade Fair

Belarusian enterprises participated in the largest multi-sectoral exhibition in Zimbabwe. The Made in Belarus exposition was a key link in the program of the visit of the government of this country and specialized delegations. BelAZ presented developments and solutions in the production of dump trucks and services on support and maintenance of heavy machinery. The Belarusian State University introduced the study programs and profile events for foreign students. Belarusian representatives also took part in business meetings with foreign partners.