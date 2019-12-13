3.42 RUB
Belarusian enterprises sign number of contracts at exhibition in Dubai
Belarusian manufacturers announced successful work at the international exhibition Gulfood 2024 in Dubai. As Belinterexpo notes, within the forum, domestic enterprises have increased the pool of partners from Western European countries, near and far abroad.
The exposition "Made in Belarus" took the central place in the main pavilion of the exhibition. Over 4 thousand business meetings and negotiations with foreign partners took place. In total, the exhibition was visited by more than 130 thousand people from 195 countries.
Also, the Belarusian companies will take part in 2 expositions on the African continent. Algeria will bring together the largest food industry producers, while in Zimbabwe Belarusian companies are preparing to present light industry products, machinery, medicines, construction materials, and other items in addition to foodstuffs.
