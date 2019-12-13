Belarusian enterprises sign number of contracts at exhibition in Dubai

Belarusian manufacturers announced successful work at the international exhibition Gulfood 2024 in Dubai. As Belinterexpo notes, within the forum, domestic enterprises have increased the pool of partners from Western European countries, near and far abroad.

The exposition "Made in Belarus" took the central place in the main pavilion of the exhibition. Over 4 thousand business meetings and negotiations with foreign partners took place. In total, the exhibition was visited by more than 130 thousand people from 195 countries.