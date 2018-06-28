EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian senators discuss about two dozen issues

Today Belarusian senators have ratified the agreement, which was reached by prime ministers at the last intergovernmental council of the EAEU. The document is designed to stop counterfeiting and to fight shadow economy. This will be possible thanks to a single information system that will track the goods from production to the store counter. Today legislators are discussing what products will fall into the pilot list of tracking.

In addition, the Council of the Republic took note of the decree On the development of the digital economy and ratified the agreement with China on visa-free regime. It is expected that Belarusians will get the possibility of visiting China visa-free next month already.

