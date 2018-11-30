PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
IndustryTradeAgriculture

France interested in expanding business ties with Belarus

France is especially interested in regional cooperation. This was stated today in Zhodino. BelAZ was visited by top managers of 20 French companies. Representatives of financial and consulting structures were introduced to the production of mining equipment, including the world's largest dump truck with load capacity of 450 tons.

A historical and cultural program has been prepared for the guests from France. In Borisov region they will visit places related to the War of 1812.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All