Belarusian Energy and Ecology Forum opens in Minsk

It will be held at Football Arena and will bring together about 300 organizations from 16 countries. The main topic of the forum is the introduction of new technologies as well as 158 scientific and technical developments. Among them is a sample of the Belarusian electric scooter. Today, even before the official opening of the forum, experts review the Sustainable Development Goals of Belarus in the field of energy and ecology.

