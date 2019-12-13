3.42 RUB
Belarusian leader demands to take measures to reduce prices for vegetables in off-season
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko demanded from the government to take measures to reduce vegetable prices in the off-season. The head of state gave the corresponding instruction at the meeting on improving the system of regulation of pricing and price control, BelTA informs.
Speaking about pricing and inflation, Alexander Lukashenko could not ignore the rising prices of domestic vegetables, particularly cucumbers and tomatoes. Back in the spring, the head of state instructed to solve the problem of growing horticultural products in the off-season. In particular, the President suggested building more greenhouses to provide Belarusians with their own vegetables throughout the year. However, the government has decided to try to cope with this task with the least investment. According to Deputy Prime Minister Leonid Zayats, the return was good: there's enough domestic products on the shelves. Compared with December 2022, cucumber prices have fallen by about 16.5%.
However, Alexander Lukashenko drew attention to the seasonal rise in vegetable prices. He noted that people are concerned about today's prices in stores, not last year's. As the statistics shows, the measures taken were not enough. "Produce these cucumbers in sufficient quantities. People want them to be cheaper in the New Year," the President demanded.
