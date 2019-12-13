3.43 RUB
Belarusian food industry in Middle East - Saudi Food Show starts
The Saudi Food Show exhibition has started in the Middle East. The event is dedicated to technologies and products in the food industry. Belarus is taking part there for the first time, but it is ambitious.
Our exposition is formed by a presentation pool of participants from well-known domestic brands. The stand presents milk powder, a large selection of cheeses and various desserts - everything that is in special demand in this region.
The exhibition has a representative geography of participants, it has a good reputation for the efficiency of the business program. Therefore, Belarusian companies are planning to form a weighty partnership portfolio within the framework of meetings and negotiations with foreign businesses.
