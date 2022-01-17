Biofuel from waste - new pellet production facility opens in Starye Dorogi

Modernization of production and a modern approach to wood processing. An automatic line for the production of fuel pellets opened on the basis of experimental forestry in Starye Dorogi. It took about a year to build the facility. It was constructed next to the sorting line and wood processing shop. This will simplify logistics and save resources in production. The capacity of the line is more than 20 thousand tons of finished products a year. The pellet shops in Minsk Region produced about 47 thousand tons of pellets last year: almost all of them go for export. The production of new pellet lines is planned for 2022 in Berezino, Logoisk, Uzden and Cherven forestries.