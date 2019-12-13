PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
More than 80% of taxpayers in Belarus prefer electronic filing of returns

The digital platform of tax authorities in Belarus will be created by 2023. The head of the relevant department told about this in an interview to Belarus 1. According to Sergei Nalivaiko, more than 80% of taxpayers both citizens and legal entities prefer to work through an electronic personal account. During the five-year plan, they expect to get at least 90%. The minister stressed: there should be no administrative levers here. The main thing is convenience and comfort for the payer.

Tax revenues to the budget in the first half of the year amounted to more than 15 billion rubles. This is half a billion more compared to last year.

