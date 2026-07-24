BUCE's Annual Turnover Comes to around $11 Billion

The annual turnover of the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange (BUCE) is approximately $11 billion.

The exchange facilitates trading of physical goods, where all transactions are completed with payment and actual delivery from the seller to the buyer.

The platform has 35,000 accredited participants, including over 27,000 Belarusian enterprises and approximately 8,000 foreign companies from 84 countries.

Today, the exchange is a convenient entry point to the Belarusian market, providing direct access to enterprises across the country's economy.

In 2025, over 560,000 transactions were concluded on the BUCE.