Budget-2024: Social orientation preserved

The main priority of the economic policy of Belarus is the improvement of the welfare of citizens. This was stated by Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko today. The reading of the budget and package of bills for next year was held in the Oval Hall of the Government House.

The GDP should grow by 3.8%. Investments, exports and real incomes of the population will also increase. These indicators are also included in the draft budget 2024. It will retain its social orientation. It is planned to increase spending on health care, education and wages. In the economy as a whole, the average monthly salary will amount to 2,087 rubles. Implementation of investment projects and technical re-equipment of enterprises will continue. Investments will also be directed to the construction of housing and infrastructure.

Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus: