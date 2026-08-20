Complementary Economies: Belarus and Myanmar Move Beyond Simple Exports

Cooperation between Belarus and Myanmar is a case of complementarity rather than competition. The key is to make proper use of every opportunity. The time has come to convert political dialogue into concrete economic projects. That was the message at today’s bilateral business forum, which produced an impressive package of documents. Min Aung Hlaing himself took part. His packed program began first thing in the morning.

Distance is no obstacle to good relations. Minsk and Naypyidaw are separated by 6,000 kilometers, yet the weather feels familiar — summer rains are active in Myanmar just as they are here. This morning, however, the sun shone. Fitting weather for a genuinely warm meeting.

Immediately upon arrival, as a mark of respect for the Belarusian people, Min Aung Hlaing laid a wreath at the monument on Victory Square.

The Belarus-Myanmar business forum followed. Careful regard for history provides a reliable foundation for building the future. The two countries have many plans. In a narrow format the agenda was discussed by the Myanmar president and the Belarusian prime minister. Later the joint business forum took place. This is already the fourth such forum in the past two years, and the number of participants grows each time — evidence that cooperation is bearing fruit.

A small exhibition was also presented at the forum — a chance to taste the country. Thanks to business efforts, these delicacies may soon establish a firm place on our market.

In Myanmar the strength and taste of the “Made in Belarus” brand are already known. Dry milk is an important export line, yet many niches remain open for Belarusian producers. Why not supply ice cream, for example?

Dmitry Bonokhov, director of Minsk Cold Storage Plant No. 2, said: “We work with Chinese companies. Clearly the tastes of Belarusians and Russians differ from those of the Chinese. I think Myanmar also has its own preferences. We would like to study them all, because it is possible to create specific flavors for that country. We have already started producing exotic desserts — mango, blood orange, and so on.”

What else from Belarus could be in demand in Myanmar? Medicines. Agreements have been signed and are working. There is a good chance of reaching the whole of Southeast Asia. In addition, light industry is developing actively in the region, yet local capacity is sometimes insufficient. Raw materials, fabrics, yarn — Belarus is ready to help across the board. The list can be continued at length.

Hain Hain Nwe, secretary-general of the Myanmar Garment Manufacturers Association, remarked: “I am surprised how many opportunities exist for business cooperation between Belarus and Myanmar. They concern literally every sector of the economy. Why stop at just one? Light industry is of particular interest, of course. We like what is made in Belarus very much. But we also produce quality goods. We will complement each other.”

A package of commercial documents was signed. All plans and understandings were formalized today — about two dozen in total. The central theme is the transition from simple trade to deep industrial cooperation. Next year assembly of Belarusian tractors will begin in Myanmar.

Alexander Kazakevich, deputy general director of the Minsk Tractor Works: “Our contract is for the supply of tractor kits for this assembly enterprise. The first batch is 100 kits. This is the beginning of the path. We expect to increase our presence on this market step by step and to continue developing together with our Myanmar partners. Another agreement reached during the forum is the organization of training for Myanmar technical specialists at our plant in the specifics of assembly, operation, and maintenance of our equipment.”

Successful agriculture requires not only machinery but also fertilizers. Belarus is ready to help. Guests visited Grodno Azot today and familiarized themselves with the wide range of chemical products. Supplies will definitely take place — all intentions are now fixed on paper.

Dmitry Goroshko, deputy general director of JSC Grodno Azot: “A memorandum of cooperation was signed on the supply of chemical products to Myanmar. We see this market as quite promising given that agriculture is highly developed. It is the main industry of the country, so we expect supplies of nitrogen fertilizers produced by Grodno Azot.”

Belarusian proposals far exceed what can fit into a single business forum. Our builders can construct facilities of any profile and complexity in Myanmar, and our universities are ready to accept students from Southeast Asia. Importantly, our partners are genuinely interested. A constructive dialogue has clearly taken shape.

Sergei Lukashevich, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus: “Myanmar is of heightened interest to us from the point of view of our economic interests. We are already implementing six projects there — from MTZ and MAZ to dairy farms and light-industry projects. There is a synergy, a mutual interpenetration of interests. Therefore we place great hopes on this visit, which should advance our relations at every level.”

Meanwhile business circles are already planning new missions. At the same time, specialized agencies of both countries are working on tourist routes so that people can study each other’s countries directly. People-to-people diplomacy will certainly bring Belarus and Myanmar still closer. Those 6,000 kilometers are no obstacle at all.