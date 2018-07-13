Delegation from Chongqing paying official visit to Minsk

Belarus strengthens interregional contacts with Chinese provinces. Today, this course was confirmed in the government that welcomed the delegation of the city Chongqing. It is the center of the railway communication between China and Europe. This fact has a significant impact on the development of trade between countries. Vice Prime Minister Anatoly Kalinin notes the interest of Belarus not only in the increase of transit, but also in cooperation in the sphere of tourism, as well as the creation of joint ventures in the Great Stone Park. Chongqing companies can become residents of this economic zone. By the way, the delegation will visit the industrial park tomorrow to get acquainted with the conditions of doing business there.