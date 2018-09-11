3.43 RUB
Delegation of EBRD Board of Directors to visit Belarus today
The delegation of the Board of Directors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will visit Belarus today. This is the first visit since the adoption of the new strategy for Minsk two years ago. Meetings are planned in the government, the Ministry of Economy and the National Bank. The main theme will be reforms in the Belarusian economy. In recent years, the European Bank for reconstruction and development has become one of the major direct investors to Minsk. Since 1992, it has financed projects in various fields for 2 billion euros.
