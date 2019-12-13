EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Delegation of Stavropol Krai interested in supply of MTZ municipal machines

Immediately after the negotiations at the highest level, the guests went to the Minsk Tractor Plant. There they familiarized themselves with the entire line of equipment and its novelties. The guests were shown how the Belarusian tractor is assembled from the scratch. The delegation expressed interest in the supply of municipal vehicles. According to the Russian partners, such cooperation will ensure technological sovereignty.

A trading house of the holding operates in Stavropol. The Belarusian side is ready to offer options, taking into account all the customer's wishes.

