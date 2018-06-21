Tenth round of informal dialogues of Eastern Partnership opens in Minsk

The tenth round of informal dialogues of the Eastern Partnership countries opens in Minsk at this moment. At the moment, a ceremony of photographing is taking place at the President Hotel in Minsk.

The EU initiative forum includes meetings of foreign ministers and ministers for digital technologies of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Belarus, as well as Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine.

Belarus is represented by Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei and Minister of Communications and Information Sergei Popkov.

The EU is represented by European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy Johannes Khan, European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society Mariya Gabriel, and Deputy Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Jean-Christophe Belliard.