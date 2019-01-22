3.42 RUB
Details of industrial cooperation between Belarus and Azerbaijan discussed in government
Vice Prime Minister Mikhail Rusy has met with the head of the executive branch of the city of Ganja and top managers of the Ganja Automobile Plant. This is the flagship of machine building in Azerbaijan, and the city is one of the country's economic centers. At the meeting in Minsk, the talk was about the creation of joint production of combines and electric buses in Azerbaijan. It is planned to create a whole sales system for the high-quality equipment. The auto industry of the two countries is already demonstrating a successful example of cooperation. More than 10 thousand Belarusian tractors have been assembled in Ganja. Belarus and Azerbaijan will consider options for creating joint dairy plants.
